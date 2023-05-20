HamberMenu
Road caves in at metro excavation site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

There were no injuries recorded as a result of the incident

May 20, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi, May 20

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A portion of a road caved in May 20 morning near a metro construction site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said.

The stretch of road is undergoing deep excavation work for the metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said, adding, no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Delhi Metro said the cave-in happened at its site Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor site.

Also Read: Road caves in under IIT flyover following rain

"A portion of an internal road moving towards Maidangarhi from IGNOU has collapsed during the excavation work being done as part of the construction work of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase 4.

"There hasn't been any injury to any worker or damage to any property nearby. The area has been suitably barricaded and necessary restoration work has been started," DMRC said in a statement.

Also Read: K.K. Nagar residents await permanent solution to road cave-ins

"The existing traffic on this road is mild and the movement of vehicles has been diverted through the adjacent internal roads of the area," it added.

Visuals circulated on social media showed the caved-in portion of the road, which was covered and barred for the people to enter.

