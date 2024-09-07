GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road cave-in hits traffic between Delhi's Janakpuri and Lal Sain Mandir Marg

Updated - September 07, 2024 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Road cave-in hit traffic movement from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg

A road cave-in hit traffic movement from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The police shared an update about the traffic situation in a post on X.

"Due to road cave-in on Joginder Singh Marg near District Centre, Janakpuri, movement of traffic is restricted in the carriageway from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg. Commuters going towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg are advised to take Major Deepak Tyagi Marg at Dhauli Piao intersection, Janakpuri," it said.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:16 pm IST

