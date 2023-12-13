Road accidents, fatalities increased last year: police

December 13, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Four persons died on average every day on Delhi’s roads in 2022, according to Delhi Traffic Police’s ‘Road Crash’ report for last year.

Compared with 2021, the number of accidents increased by 19.7%, fatalities by 17.9%, and injuries by 21.7%, the report also revealed.

To be sure, the city was under a lockdown for several weeks due to COVID-19 in 2021, with restrictions being enforced in many localities for extended periods depending on the prevalence of cases.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said creating enough pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, including foot overbridges (FOBs), subways, and zebra crossings, to help people cross roads could help save many lives. He also emphasised the need for proper road signage.

A majority of the victims of road crashes last year — 629 — were pedestrians.

Those who died on the Capital’s roads included 77 minors, data also showed.

There were more hit-and-run cases in 2022 (668) than the year before (555), as per the report.

Hit-and-run cases comprised 47% of all fatal crashes in the city.

Drunk driving

In most such cases, the errant driver is found to be under the influence of alcohol, a senior officer said.

“Faulty number plates and lack of enough surveillance cameras help many such offenders get away. In some cases, passers-by who have witnessed the crash refrain from reporting the matter to the police,” Mr. Yadav said.

“Efforts are being made to reduce the number of crashes due to drunk driving through drives to prosecute those driving under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

The senior officer also said that 25,820 people had been prosecuted for using cell phones while driving.

In the list of major crash hotspots, Mukarba Chowk emerged at the top with 14 fatalities. Second on the list was Khanpur, with 12 road accident deaths.