‘Road accidents, fatalities in Gurugram reducing’

Ashok Kumar Gurugram
October 01, 2022 01:49 IST

Haryana policemen managing traffic in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Weeks after a report highlighted that over 8% of all casualties in road accidents in Haryana occured in Gurugram, senior officials said due to increased vigilance at accident-prone spots, accidents and fatalities have been reduced in the city.

As per the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2021 report, published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in September, a total of 4,983 people lost their lives in 10,049 road accidents in Haryana last year. More than 8% of these deaths — 409 — took place in Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told  The Hindu that the number of such spots had been reduced from over 100 to around 30 in 2021. “Some new black spots emerge every year due to infrastructure development and many existing black spots are converted into safer zones to bring down road accidents and fatalities,” said Mr. Yadav.

Drop in accidents

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Virender Singh Sangwan said the number of fatalities in road accidents at black spots had come down from 139 in 2019 to 48 last year.

“We have increased the police deployment at Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in the city and a black spot. So far, 292 lives have been lost in around 900 road accidents in Gurugram this year and we hope to keep the figure well below the last year’s,” said Mr. Sangwan.

He added that installing more traffic signals and repairing roads could reduce road accidents significantly.

“We have identified more than 100 points for installation of traffic signals across the city, for which we have written to the authorities concerned. Installation of traffic signals would reduce the deployment of police personnel at these points,” said Mr. Sangwan.

“Moreover, at least 50 roads, including the service lane on National Highway-48 from Rajiv Chowk onwards towards Jaipur, need immediate repair. We have written to different authorities about this also,” he added.

Need more efforts

Nagarro director and co-founder of Raahgiri Foundation Sarika Panda Bhatt said there was a need to prioritise the work related to road safety, develop infrastructure for pedestrians and promote public transport.

Though Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in its Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan aims to promote public transport and cycling, but little has been done on the ground, said Ms. Bhatt.

