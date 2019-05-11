RO seeks FIR over ‘pamphlets’

The East Delhi Returning Officer on Friday wrote to the police to lodge an FIR over pamphlets containing derogatory statements about AAP candidate from the area Atishi and others, that were allegedly being distributed by unknown persons.

RO K. Mahesh has recommended that the complaint be lodged under the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Representation of Peoples Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

The letter highlights various sections of the different acts that the case might attract. They include Section 123, 125, 127A of Representation of People’s act which deal with corrupt practices, promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections and restrictions on printing of pamphlets, respectively.

The pamphlet “..also makes derogatory statements in respect of scheduled castes against Shri Manish Sisodia”, which attract provisions of ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act, the letter stated. The letter has been sent to DCP (East) and the SHO of the Laxmi Nagar police station.