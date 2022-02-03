RML issues, revokes order on referrals

New Delhi

The Central government-run RML Hospital on Wednesday issued an order stating that patients referred by VVIPs and Ministers should be attended to on a “priority basis”, only to withdraw it later in the day.

“All the references from the Hon’ble Ministers/VVIPs regarding treatment/admission at AVBIMS, Dr. R.M.L Hospital, New Delhi should be attended appropriately by doctor concerned on priority basis. This is for strict compliance,” the order, which was later withdrawn, read.

A second order issued by the hospital later in the day stated that the first order was “withdrawn with immediate effect”.

When contacted, an official at the hospital said the order was withdrawn as it was being “misrepresented”. “There was no intention in the order that people referred by VVIPs should be given preference over common people. But it was being misrepresented, so we withdrew the order immediately,” the official said.