RML Hospital gets two water tankers amid supply cut by DJB

Two water tankers were dispatched to Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to “meet any future emergency”, an New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official said on Tuesday.

The official added that there was no shortage at the facility and that all Centre-run hospitals in the city have reservoirs to sustain themselves. The development comes amid an an acute water shortage that has forced the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to slash the supply to Lutyens’ Delhi.

“The water tankers were sent to ensure that they [RML Hospital] have additional water when needed,” said the official of the NDMC, the agency responsible for providing civic services in Lutyens’ Delhi. When reached for comment, the hospital authorities did not respond.

The DJB had on Monday cut by 40% the water supply to the underground reservoirs at Tilak Marg and Bengali Market, from which water is provided to Lutyens’ Delhi, including stretches such as Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, and K.G. Marg.

The measure was taken after the water level at the Wazirabad treatment plant dropped considerably. The plant gets water from the Munak canal, which carries the Yamuna water to the city from Haryana.

The Delhi government has repeatedly accused BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing its share of the water, a charge denied by the neighbouring State.

Meanwhile, NDMC member and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal claimed that due to the supply cut, the civic agency has been forced to supply water stored in its reservoirs meant for emergencies to New Delhi.

NDMC Vice-Chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay said the DJB is supplying only 80 million litres per day (MLD) of water against the normal supply of 125 MLD, resulting in shortages in Parliament, Supreme Court, High Court, Kalawati Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

In response, Delhi’s ruling AAP said it was doing everything possible to help people. “We urge the BJP to stop levelling baseless allegations and join us in appealing to Haryana to release Delhi’s share of water,” it said in a statement.