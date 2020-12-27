RLP chief leads stir on Delhi-Jaipur route

GURUGRAM

27 December 2020 00:22 IST

Haryana and Rajasthan police divert traffic in view of the blockade by farmers

A day after protesters from Maharashtra reached Shajahapur at the Haryana-Rajasthan border to block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, a large number of farmers led by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal held a protest on the highway on Saturday.

The traffic on the highway has been diverted by the Haryana and the Rajasthan police in view of the blockade.

Around a thousand protesters from Maharashtra reached Shajahapur at Haryana-Rajasthan border on Friday afternoon and sat on a dharna on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, completely blocking traffic. The traffic on the route has been partially disrupted since December 13.

“Around a thousand protesters reached the border point and sat on a dharna blocking the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the national highway. The other carriageway was already blocked. In view of the blockade, the traffic headed towards Jaipur from Delhi has been diverted at several points in Rewari and Gurugram,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, Rajesh Chechi.

The Gurugram police have diverted the heavy commercial vehicles at Panchgaon, Kapdiwas and Bilaspur Chowk towards Nuh and Alwar to reach Jaipur.

“The Maharashtra farmers joined at Shajahapur and together started travelling towards Delhi on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, but the Harayana police blocked both sides of the road to stop them from entering Haryana. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha strongly protest the anti-farmer undemocratic stand of the Modi government,” said a press statement issued by All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee.

Earlier, led by Narmada Bachao Andolan’s Medha Patkar and Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, hundreds of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and several other States, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, had sat on a dharna on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, blocking the carriageway going towards the Capital on December 13 after they were stopped by the Haryana police at the State border.

The Sonipat police too have advised the heavy commercial vehicles headed towards Delhi from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Chandigarh to take the National Highway-71A at Panipat to reach Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway via Gohana, Rohtak and Sampla because of congestion on National Highway-44 at Sonipat due to the ongoing farmers agitation.