Delhi

RK Puram police staff shifted to hotel

Police personnel were accommodated at Hotel Hyatt Regency in order to decongest barracks at RK Puram police station, on Thursday

RK Puram police station SHO Rajesh Sharma said that police personnel have been restricted to go out of Delhi as borders are sealed due to lockdown. Around 20 police personnel who lives in NCR have been accommodated in the hotel.

“We requested the hotel with the proposal and they agreed. Arrangements have been made for around 20 police personnel. It is a kind of reserve force in case of any COVID-19 infection in barracks at the police station where the movement of visitors is frequent,” said the SHO.

He added that the hotel has provided 13 rooms and are maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

It is the first police station in the city to felicitate their staff by providing them with accommodation in a five-star hotel.

The gesture showed by seniors is really heart touching, a policeman said. “My family is assured that I am taken care of by my seniors and safe. After long working hours, a safe and sound sleep will help them in any way,” said the policeman.

