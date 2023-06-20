R.K. Puram murders: police arrest two more suspects

June 20, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi police rounded up two more suspects in the R.K. Puram double-murder case on Monday, taking the total number of arrests to five.

Two sisters — identified as Pinky, 30, and Jyoti, 29 — were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti by a group of 10-15 people.

The family told the police that the men barged into their house around 3 a.m. on Sunday and threatened to take away the victims’ brother, Lalit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women were gunned down while pleading with the assailants to spare their brother.

“Three suspects — Arjun, Michael and Dev — were arrested on Sunday. Two more — Kishan and Ganesh Swamy — were arrested today. Further investigation is under way,” DCP (South West) Manoj C. said.

Speaking with The Hindu, Lalit said he blames himself for what happened.

He said he had loaned a sum of ₹10,000 to one of the accused, Dev, for his mother’s treatment. However, despite repeated reminders, Dev did not return the money.

“We were caught in a financial crisis. I asked Dev for the money repeatedly, but he kept evading me.”

A day before his sisters were murdered, Lalit went to a club where Dev used to work. However, he was threatened by some bouncers there. A few hours later, the assailants, including Dev, reached his home and murdered his sisters.

“I blame myself for what happened. My sisters died saving me. My sisters, mothers of five young children, are gone and we cannot do anything about it,” Lalit said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT