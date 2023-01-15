RJD helping BJP by backing its Minister, says JD(U)’s Kushwaha

January 15, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal of striking a deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party by refusing to take action against its leader and Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar over his remark that religious texts like the Ramcharitmanas “spread hatred in society”.

The RJD’s support for Mr. Chandrashekhar is tantamount to helping the BJP as the Opposition party will gain the most if the State’s political discourse is centred on the controversy, Mr. Kushwaha said.

Mr. Chandrashekhar has spoken on an issue that benefits the BJP’s agenda. If the controversy rages on, it means batting on the BJP’s pitch, Mr. Kushwaha said in Patna on Saturday. “The RJD has made a tactical tie-up with the BJP as it wants some relief,” he said, hinting at cases lodged by Central agencies against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

Mr. Kushwaha’s remarks are being viewed in political circles as an outburst over the alleged denial of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently ruled out a second Deputy CM in the State even as Mr. Kushwaha’s name was doing the rounds as a contender.

However, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh termed the controversy an internal matter of the RJD. “It is an internal matter. The party will look into it. As far as the JD(U) is concerned, we are clear that all religions must be respected equally. We must respect people of all beliefs and the scriptures of all religions,” he said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) and BJP leaders protested against Mr. Chandrashekhar by reading out portions of the Ramcharitmanas in front of two separate temples. While JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar and his supporters recited the religious text outside the Hanuman temple at Rajbansi Nagar, BJP leaders led by State party spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh recited a chapter from the book at a temple near the party’s office in Patna.