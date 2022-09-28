RJD chief Lalu Prasad gets court's nod to travel to Singapore for medical treatment

A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Mr. Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport

PTI New Delhi:
September 28, 2022 15:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25. A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Mr. Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport. 

At present, Mr. Prasad is on bail in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI. A court granted him bail in the case in January 2019. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
health treatment
Delhi
Ranchi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app