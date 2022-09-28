RJD chief Lalu Prasad gets court's nod to travel to Singapore for medical treatment

Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment.  

Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25. A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Mr. Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport. 

At present, Mr. Prasad is on bail in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI. A court granted him bail in the case in January 2019. 

The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company.


