Rival camps in Haryana Congress launch parallel campaigns to promote Rahul Gandhi’s new yatra

January 18, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Gurugram

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry — largely perceived as the anti-Hooda camp — launched a parallel ‘Congress Sandesh Yatra’ campaign at Hisar on Wednesday to counter the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led ‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ campaign, launched earlier this week in Jind.

Both campaigns, aimed at popularising the message of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recently launched Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, have once again brought to the fore the infighting within the party’s State unit.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria appealed to party workers to make the State unit’s Ghar Ghar Congress campaign a success, adding that “other programmes must be steered clear of to avoid confusion”.

The launch of the Congress Sandesh Yatra was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including three working presidents of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, an incumbent MLA, and several former Ministers.

At the event, former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi, amid loud sloganeering, addressed Ms. Selja as the “next Chief Minister” of the State.

“The large turnout today has made it clear that the people of Haryana back Kumari Selja and Rahul Gandhi,” said Mr. Bishnoi.

Former Home Minister Subhash Batra, in his address, called for “unity” in the party, adding that State leaders must “come together” if they want to see the Congress in power.

Ms. Selja attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that its foundation was “laid on lies”.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Selja added that all ten Parliamentary constituencies in the State would be covered during the month-long campaign, with intermittent breaks.

