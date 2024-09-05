GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rithala-Narela metro corridor to be extended to Kundli-Nathupur  

Published - September 05, 2024 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Metro’s Rithala-Narela corridor will be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana at a cost of ₹6,231 crore, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

He said the Delhi government has given an in-principal approval to the project and a proposal in this regard will be sent to the Centre soon.

“The total length of the metro corridor will be 23.73 km, of which 2.72 km will fall in Haryana,” Mr. Gahlot told reporters, adding that the project is expected to be complete in next four years.

He said the corridor will connect the city with rural areas falling on the Delhi-Haryana border.

