Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor proposal okayed, to be ready by 2028

The Central government has cleared a joint proposal by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expand the Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor, a Raj Niwas official said on Saturday.

The corridor will be an extension of the Red Line, which starts from Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad and ends at Rithala in north-west Delhi. It will be constructed at a cost of ₹6,231 crore, with Delhi and Haryana splitting the expense at ₹5,685.22 crore and ₹545.77 crore respectively. Construction of the 26.5-km line with 21 stations will be completed within four years.

The major stations on the corridor will include seven sectors of Rohini, several villages including Barwala and Sanoth, two stations in Bawana Industrial Area at Bawana, and five stations in Narela, including Anaaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela Village, Depot Station, and Narela Sector 5.

Nearly 40% of the cost of the corridor’s Delhi component will be borne by the Centre, of which DDA alone will pay ₹1,000 crore.

“It will improve the connectivity of Narela, Bawana, and Alipur with the remaining city and bring about an infrastructure boom in the area,” the official also said.

The corridor is also expected to provide much-needed public transport connectivity to the Narela sub-city, where the DDA is developing a 180-acre education hub with campuses of seven Delhi universities and institutions.

The urban body is also working to develop a multi-modal logistic park, corporate offices, IT-ITeS parks, and an AIIMS centre in the sub-city.

The area already houses Delhi Technological University, NIT Delhi, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, and several DDA housing projects.

The corridor is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028, when construction work is expected to finish and 3.8 lakh by 2055.