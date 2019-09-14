Rithala-Narela corridor likely to get nod soon: Puri

While stating that improved connectivity to areas like Narela is essential for implementing policies like land pooling, Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that approval for the Rithala-Narela corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project is likely to happen “over the next few months”.

“I am very confident that connectivity to those parts of the city — for instance I have in mind Narela which was one of the three corridors not covered under the Phase IV approval — will improve. I am told that we should be able to get those approvals very quickly over the next few months,” the Minister said.

In March this year, the Union Cabinet had approved three of the six corridors, which were approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier under the Phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro.

The Rithala-Narela, Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-block and Inderlok to Indrapastha corridors were the ones which failed to receive the Union Cabinet’s nod while the three others approved were projected as the ones which were likely to have a “higher ridership that would address congestion and pollution issues”.

‘Win-win situation’

While hinting at “hiccups and difficulties” faced by the Centre with the Delhi government over conditions imposed pertaining to the proposal, Mr. Puri added that once approved, policies like land pooling will be a “win-win” situation for all.

Lack of connectivity to areas like Narela have also been cited as reasons behind the low response to the Delhi Development Authority’s housing scheme, by senior officials of the urban body and other home buyers.

More than half of the flats allotted to home buyers under this year’s housing scheme were surrendered to the DDA with lack of public transport to Narela emerging as a major issue.