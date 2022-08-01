Risking their lives for the love of Aravalis

‘Until the entire mountain range is not seen as a single entity, the fight to save it will not succeed’

“We walked 8-10 km inside the Aravalis to reach different illegal mining sites in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh, took pictures and shot videos over a few months last year. We had close encounters with those engaged in illegal mining. It could have been dangerous. It still gives us goosebumps when we think about it. But we did it for our love for the Aravalis,” said Neelam Ahluwalia, member of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement (ABCM).

The citizens group, which has been for long running a campaign to save the Aravalis, had last year collected evidence against illegal mining at 16 locations in the south Haryana mountain range. But its year-long efforts to stir the authorities into action drew a blank until the National Green Tribunal, hearing its petition, ordered the setting up of a committee in May this year.

What has, however, turned the spotlight on the issue again is the crushing to death of a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the illegal mining mafia in Nuh earlier this month.

‘Political will needed’

“It is the government’s responsibility not to allow these illegal activities to happen... We are ordinary citizens who put our lives at risk to highlight the threat to the Aravalis. Our group sent emails to the authorities, filed RTIs, paid lawyers to file a case, and even tweeted pictures and videos. The government has resources to check it, but what is needed is political will,” said Ms. Ahluwalia, who is also a documentary filmmaker.

The group, which is running an online campaign against attempts by the government to legalise mining in south Haryana, was tipped off about the illegal mining activities in the Aravalis by hikers in March last year. It then decided to check and document the illegal activity.

“Initially, we had information about four such locations in Gurugram and Faridabad. We took pictures of the locations and with the evidence collected wrote to various government departments in April last year. There was no response for two months, despite three reminders,” said Ms. Ahluwalia.

Jurisdiction issue

In June last year, the group finally received a call from Gurugram Police following intervention from Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s office. The group’s hope was, however, short-lived. “We took police officers from three different police stations to the sites, but they expressed their inability to take action saying the location was outside their jurisdiction,” said Ms. Ahluwalia.

Before long, the group got to know about more such illegal mining activities, including a few sites in Nuh, and documented 16 sites before filing a case in the NGT in May this year. The committee has been directed to file a report within three months and the next hearing in the case has been slated for August 24.

Recalling the experience of documenting the sites, Anuradha Prasad Dhawan, group member, termed it “very scary”. “We visited four illegal mining sites in Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka in a single day. By the time we reached the last site on the outskirts of a village near the Aravali hills, it was almost dark. The hills had been badly chipped away and sand mining was going on. The locals told us that illegal mining activities were carried out every morning and that forest rangers come only once in six months. As we walked back to our vehicle, we were scared. What if the people indulging in illegal mining activity accosted us. We quickly took pictures and videos and rushed back,” said Ms. Dhawan.

At another such site in Faridabad, locals confronted the group members, shadowed them everywhere and did not allow them to take pictures. “One of the guys at a mining site in Manesar told us that they made ₹2,000-₹3,000 for each tractor-load of stones, earning ₹2-₹3 lakh per month. He told us that work was carried out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. He also took our pictures, but we managed to get those deleted,” said Ms. Dhawan.

Plying without number plates

Ms. Ahluwalia said tractors engaged in illegal mining were seen without registration number plates at five-six locations. They also heard low-intensity blasts and saw illegally mined stuff being carried on camel backs and carts at some places. “The hikers who regularly go to the Aravalis told us that the hillocks in the Pandala Hills area were intact till June last year, but had been chipped away considerably by February this year. In Nuh, villagers told us that illegal mining was common in most villages in the Aravalis,” she said.

Anil Kaushik, another ABCM member, demanded that the Haryana government use advanced drone technology to check all illegal activities in the Aravalis.

Another member, Jyoti Raghavan, said the entire Aravalis spread across the four States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat should be seen as “one ecosystem” and the ABCM has appealed to the NGT to set up an independent task force, “Aravali Protection Authority”, for this purpose.

“Mining is illegal in three districts of Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh. But what about the rest of the mountain range? It is legal in Bhiwani, Palwal and Mahendragarh. If this entire mountain range is not seen as one entity, the fight to save the Aravalis will not succeed,” said Ms. Raghavan, adding, “Hill after hill is being broken beyond repair and getting razed. The Aravalis are not just our shield against desertification but an important water recharge zone and the NCR’s green lungs. It is also a wildlife habitat, especially for leopards.”