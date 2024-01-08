Rising Yamuna riverbed could make floods a whole lot worse: ex-IIT professor

January 08, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

One of the main reasons behind the record floods in the national capital in July last year was a 7.5-foot rise in the riverbed of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, according to former IIT Delhi professor A.K. Gosain.

Mr. Gosain, who has been part of multiple committees appointed by the National Green Tribunal on the Yamuna and is the founder/director of I.N.R.M. Consultants, said his firm had developed a “hydraulic modelling software”, which had suggested the rise in the riverbed.

The former IIT professor said that if the Delhi government does not act in time, future floods in Delhi may turn out to be more disastrous, and inundate more areas.

“They [Delhi government] should verify our findings by conducting a detailed study and carry out a controlled dredging of the riverbed to remove the silt,” he said.

In mid-July, Delhi faced unprecedented flooding due to heavy rain in the Yamuna’s upper catchment areas. The river swelled to a record 208.66 metres near Old Railway Bridge on July 13, breaching its previous record and penetrating deeper into the city than it had over the previous four decades.

Over 25,000 people were evacuated, with the losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings running up to crores of rupees.

Findings of software

Several parts of the city were inundated despite the peak release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, upstream of Delhi, in July 2023, being less compared to the previous years.

“We created the model into which we fed the quantity of water released from Hathnikund. It correctly predicted the level of water in the Yamuna at Palla and Wazirabad, which are upstream of the Old Railway Bridge [ORB],” Mr. Gosain said.

“Since the model predicted the levels at Palla and Wazirabad accurately, we knew the model was right. So, we considered that between Wazirabad and the Okhla, there is a constant deposit of silt which has raised the riverbed level by 7.5 feet,” he added.

Mr. Gosain presented the findings at a stakeholders’ workshop on December 12, at the National Institute of Disaster Management.

