Rising virus cases pose fresh trial for prisons

Inmate count touches 20,000 mark in city jails for the first time

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital has again thrown a fresh challenge at the Delhi prisons where inmate count has touched the 20,000 mark for the first time.

Following social distancing norms in such packed spaces remains a perennial concern.

The Delhi prison has a sanctioned capacity of around 10,000 inmates. However, the jail administration said that they are making all possible efforts to keep the prisoners safe and are following all COVID-related protocols.

Space crunch

A senior officer said that despite the pandemic, there is surge in number of inmates and for the first time the count had crossed the 20,000 mark on March 30.

“It is tough to maintain hygiene and COVID-19 protocols in summers when there is a space crisis. However, they regularly sanitise inmate wards and senior citizens have been kept in separate wards for safety,” said the officer.

In Delhi, there are three prisons — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini — where a total 20,041 prisoners are lodged.

The officer added that as per the protocol, whenever any new inmate arrives, he or she is kept in a separate ward for 14 days and has to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test followed by health screening. The prisoners’ meeting with their relatives is also suspended till further orders.

Vaccination facility

“We have arranged COVID-19 vaccination facility inside Tihar prison in order to avoid taking them out to the nearest vaccination centre. We are doing all possible efforts to keep the inmates safe and we have managed to achieve it. We keep motivating them to get vaccinated,” said the officer.

Another officer said that the number of inmates is increasing and they have limited space.

It is becoming difficult in the present times where social distancing is a mandatory thing to avoid getting infected.

In Tihar, there are a total nine prisons which has a capacity to accommodate 5,200 inmates but at present there are 13,587 inmates.

In Rohini prison which has a capacity of 1,050 inmates, there are 1,733 inmates at present.

In Mandoli prison, which has a capacity to accommodate 3,776 inmates, has 4,721 inmates currently.

There are only two jails (14 and 16) in Mandoli where there are less numbers of inmates than the sanctioned capacity. The situation is the worst in Jail number 1 and 4 of Tihar where the number of inmates lodged are four times more than the actual capacity.

Possible efforts

“We are doing all possible efforts but social distancing is not possible within the barrack. We ensure that whenever inmates move out of their barracks — to make a call to their families, or to appear before court through videoconferencing or some other work — we ensure they follow all safety protocols. We ensure social distancing at places of gathering. We have marked circles on floors and made face masks mandatory,” said DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

He added that there is no immediate relief that can be possible in jails but they are managing the situation with the available resources.

A ticking bomb

“Inmates above 60 years of age and with comorbidities have to undergo daily health screening. A team of doctors inspect the ward and monitor their oxygen level and body temperature. For other inmates, we monitor their health and randomly check their body temperature,” said Mr. Goel.

A doctor who wished not to be named said that overcrowded prisons in Delhi are a ticking bomb and could cause a disaster.

Social distancing is the only way to break the chain of infection and in such congested spaces it can never be followed. The government should come up with more options for the safety of inmates.