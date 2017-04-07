Rising mercury bodes ill for Delhiites

With mercury levels soaring in Delhi-NCR, hospitals are receiving several complaints of exhaustion and dehydration. Doctors say that if not given attention on time, the illnesses can be life-threatening.

Some of the common health problems experienced during summers are sunburns, rashes, sinus, cramps, dehydration, allergies and gastrointestinal problems. According to experts, these conditions can be attributed to a sudden rise in temperature or a change in the weather.

Be on alert

One might also experience headaches or rapid breathing, which are indicators of a heat stroke. Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute say a heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures (above 40 degrees Celsius) or physical exertion, usually in combination with dehydration. If left untreated, this condition can affect vital organs and can prove fatal in same cases.

“The human body has the inherent ability to adapt to changes in temperature. However, when this system gets overwhelmed due to overexposure to heat, the body begins to shut down. This eventually affects the brain, leading to fatigue, exhaustion and unconsciousness,” says Dr. Charu Goel Sachdev, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Venkateshwar Hospital.

Getting treated in time

“If not given attention on time, even a common fatigue can turn into a heat stroke or some other cardiovascular illness. Kids, senior citizens and people with lower immunity levels [such as pregnant women or diabetics] are more prone to falling ill,” she adds. Prolonged exposure to the sun also escalates the risk of developing skin cancer.