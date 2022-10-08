Rising dengue cases: MCD identifies 250 mosquito breeding hotspots, intensifies control measures 

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
October 08, 2022 01:47 IST

An MCD worker fumigating an area as part of preventive measures against vecto-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, at the residential colony of West Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Amid cases of dengue rising in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified a total of 250 mosquito breeding hotspots. The civic body on Friday said it has intensified fogging drives and other measures to control mosquito breeding. 

A total of 693 cases of dengue were recorded last month (till September 28). Over the past week, nearly 400 cases of dengue were reported in the city. The city has seen a total of 937 cases of dengue this year.

According to a senior MCD official, a majority of the hotspots were located in unauthorised colonies, commercial buildings and construction sites.  

“We are adopting various measures to curb mosquito breeding at these sites, such as spraying insecticides and fogging. Special focus is being given to large water bodies and drains, which are being covered by power spray tankers and motorised pumps,” a statement issued by the civic body read.

Since January 1, the MCD’s domestic breeding checkers have conducted 2.61 crore house visits; mosquito breeding was found in 1.30 lakh households, to whom notices were issued. 

Of the 937 cases recorded this year, a majority (573 cases) have been reported in areas governed by the MCD.

