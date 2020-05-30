Rising coronavirus cases alarming but Delhi cannot live under complete lockdown forever: Kejriwal

Rising coronavirus cases in Delhi were a cause for concern but the capital could not live under a lockdown forever, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday.

The Delhi government, he said, was trying to remain "four steps ahead" of COVID-19 and efforts to make more medical facilities available were under way. "Over the last few days, coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in Delhi; we accept this. We accept that it is a cause for concern. But, at the same time, we are trying to remain four steps ahead of the coronavirus. We cannot live in a state of complete lockdown forever," Mr. Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

The Delhi government, he said, was concerned about two things: that deaths should not increase and that there should be adequate medical facilities for those getting infected.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, there had been an addition of more dedicated COVID-19 beds at city hospitals and around 6,600 such beds were now available. "As many as 8,500 coronavirus cases increased in the last 15 days but there was an increase of only around 500 patients at city hospitals during the same time," he said.

"That cases are increasing is a matter of concern; but the maximum number of patients have mild symptoms and are getting treated as well as cured at home," he stated.