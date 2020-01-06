Rising against the odds

Past 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Phoolkumari (22) covered herself in a blanket as she, along with her mother, were getting ready to sleep on the pavement outside AIIMS. She had undergone chemotherapy a few hours ago at the hospital. “Whatever I eat, I vomit… Due to weakness I feel colder,” she said. The minimum temperature that night was 2.4 degrees celsius.

The 22-year-old from Kaimur district in Bihar, a 12-year-old boy who had come from Uttar Pradesh for a check-up after being operated and a 50-year-old woman waiting for heart surgery were among those huddled up on the pavement outside the hospital on the cold January night. Over 100 others gave them company with flattened cardboard boxes doubling up as mattresses and a few with the luxury of plastic sheets as roofs.

For those without a roof over their head, it was not only cold winter nights with single-digit temperatures that they had to deal with but also one of the coldest winters in over a century. The Capital recorded its coldest winter day with the maximum temperature falling to 9.4 degrees Celsius on December 30. December also saw 18 consecutive cold days and the MeT department has forecast a cold wave again after January 8.

Over occupancy

Finding shelter for those stranded in the city due to cancellations of trains due to fog or medical treatment is not an easy task. A Delhi government-run free temporary night shelter at gate number 2 of AIIMS with a capacity of 15 beds had 30 people for the night. The one on the opposite side with a capacity of 46 beds had 60 people by 10.45 p.m.

“People are sharing a bed and we were full last night also. Most of the tents [temporary night shelters] near AIIMS are full. They will find space in the ones a little away,” said Ved Pal, caretaker of the second night shelter.

Sooraj Kumar (12) and his father, who had come from Uttar Pradesh for a check-up and were sleeping next to Phoolkumari, said that they were not aware of the free night shelter. Many others sleeping in the open reiterated the same.

Free blankets

Anil Sharma, care taker of the tent at gate number 2 said that many sleep outside as they get free blankets which they then sell for a price. “Most of them stuff the blankets in sacks and sell it later. They would not come and stay in the tent even if we ask them to,” he said.

The 12-year-old lifted a quilt they had got from their village to show the three blankets they got from people distributing them outside the hospital.

“About an hour ago someone came and asked us to sell the blanket we had got for a mere ₹100, but we did not give it,” the boy said.

In over an hour spent in the area, at least three different groups had come to distribute blankets and some to distribute food, like the people who gave Phoolvati an apple. Some of them sleeping outside were seen tucking the blankets they had got under their belongings and rushing for another one.

To protect herself from the chilling weather, 11-year-old Sita was seen wearing an oversized brown sweater with a torn woollen bottom and a beanie cap. Sita and her mother Rajjo spend their day at the traffic light in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; nights are spent outside a temple in the area. The father is a drunkard whose whereabouts the mother-daughter duo is unaware of.

“The last few days were very cold. An uncle gave me this sweater a few days ago. He was very nice,” smiled Sita sitting next to a bonfire. Before she was given a sweater, she managed with two undersized sweaters.

Other who spend the day with Sita said that she is the chirpiest among the lot. She smiles through adversity, they said. “Hamare liye kya hai… kabhi zada thand to kabhi zada garmi… kabhi paani ko taraste hain to kabhi kambal ko [What about us… we bear with extreme cold and extreme hot… in one season we crave for water and in another, a blanket],” they said.

The homeless people , said the nights are unbearable but blankets provided by temple officials and locals come in handy. The bonfire of course helps.

Rohit (14) sells pens to motorists. His parents stay at a different red light in the area. They don’t visit him often. Sometimes, he also cleans the cars’ mirrors when the signal is red.

He recalled a night four days ago. “I had to beg people to give me something to wear on top of two thin sweaters I was wearing. No one helped. I had fought with one from the bunch so I didn’t ask them for help. I slept shivering.”

For 24-year-old Rinku, who stays at a permanent night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan along with his wife and a three-month-old child, this has been a challenging winter. Rinku himself has been staying at the night shelter for the fourth consecutive year now and with the addition of a child he does want a better home for his family. However, even after doing a 12-hour shift at a local canteen, he still cannot afford a rented house.

“There are so many expenses. I want my family to have a home of their own, but that is not possible now. This time the winter is very cold, but the night shelter has been a blessings for us,” said Rinku.

“We cook our own food here and get blankets and mattress at night. What else can we ask for,” said Ricky, who hails from Reva district of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 9.30 p.m. on New Year day, 49- year-old Rajani and a couple of women and young boys were sitting around a bonfire at the entrance of the night shelter.

Livelihood issue

Rajni, whose husband worked as an engineer in the Railways, has been staying at the night shelter for the last eight months. Asked how she ended up staying at the place, Rajni said that she has been fighting a protracted battle against the Railways for pension after the death of her husband.

A resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Rajni said she has been working as a maid at a house in Govindpuri to support her and her 27-year-old son who does the running around the Railways office for the pension.

This winter was particularly difficult for her as this was the first time that she has been forced to leave the comfort of her home and reside besides 60 to 70 people inside a single dorm in a new city.

“Everything else is fine. I have no issues on the facilities at the shelter. I hope to get back home soon as the pension work is almost complete,” she said.

(With inputs from Soibam Rocky Singh, Nikhil M Babu and Hemani Bhandari)