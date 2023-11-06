HamberMenu
Rise in number of patients with respiratory problems

November 06, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Several hospitals in the city have seen a rise in the number of patients with respiratory issues due to a spike in air pollution, according to doctors.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Superintendent at LNJP Hospital, said they have seen about a 10% increase in the count of patients, who complained of breathlessness and other respiratory problems.

“Some patients are complaining of headache, burning eyes, or choking. Right now, we have enough number of beds, but we may increase their number in coming days,” she said.Dr. Saxena said those who had suffered from severe COVID-19 infection in the past are more prone to respiratory distress.

Dr. Anant Mohan, head of the Department of Pulmonology at AIIMS, said they too have seen a rise in the number of patients with respiratory issues. Patients with existing respiratory conditions now require additional medicines, he said.

