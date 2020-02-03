Rise in millionaires contesting Delhi Assembly polls: ADR report

A report by election watch body — the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) — has revealed that the number of millionaire candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections has increased by 34% in comparison to the last elections held in February 2015.

A study of the affidavits filed by 672 candidates who are in the fray by ADR has revealed that 36% of contestants are millionaire. This means out of 672 candidates 243 are millionaire. The report said the average assets per candidate is ₹4.34 crore. “In 2015 Assembly elections, the average assets per candidate for 673 candidates was ₹3.32 crore,” the report says.

The richest candidates are with the Congress. Of 66 candidates fielded by the Congress, 55 are millionaire. This is followed by the Aam Aadmi Party whose 51 candidates out of 70 are millionaires; 47 of 67 candidates from the BJP fall in the same league.

Among major parties, the report said the average assets per candidate for 70 AAP candidates is ₹15.25 crore and that of the 66 Congress candidates is ₹11.68 crore.

The top four candidates with the highest declared assets are from AAP — Dharampal Lakra (Mundka) having total assets over ₹292 crore; and Pramila Tokas from the R.K. Puram seat and Ram Singh Netaji from the Badarpur constituency with assets of over ₹80 crore each; and Raj Kumar Anand (Patel Nagar) with assets of over ₹78 crore.

AAP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur has the highest total income shown in the income tax returns (including that of spouse and dependants). Mr. Tanwar has consistently been one of the richest candidates in Delhi elections. He has worked with the Congress and the BSP before.

Criminal antecedents

Of 672 candidates, 20% have declared criminal cases. This is a 3% increase from the 2015 figures. A total of 104 candidates have serious criminal cases this is an increase of 11% from the 2015 figures.

AAP has the greatest share of candidates with criminal record. As per the ADR report 51% of their candidates which is 36 of 70 have criminal cases. This is followed by the BJP whose 17 out of 67 candidates have criminal records. The Congress has 10 candidates of 66 with criminal records.

Educational record

The ADR report suggests poor educational credentials of the contestants in Assembly elections. Only 44% of the candidates that is 298 out of 672 are graduates. On the brighter side, only 16 candidates out of the 672 are illiterate and 11 have doctorate degrees, the ADR report says.

Age factor

The ADR report has thrown a positive feature that 66% of all the contestants in Delhi elections are below 50 years of age. Of 672 candidates in the fray, 441 are between 25-50 years and 212 (32%) are in the age group of 51 to 70 years.

“There are 11 [2%] candidates who have declared their age to be between 71 to 80 years. Eight candidates have not given their age,” the ADR report states.

Women candidates

The report said that 13 more women candidates are in the fray than in the 2015 Assembly elections. There are 11.8% women contesting the February 8 Assembly elections.

“Seventy-nine women candidates are contesting the Delhi Assembly elections this year. In 2015 Assembly elections, 66 out 673 candidates were women.”

Among the parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has nine women candidates of its 70 faces.

“The Congress has fielded the maximum number of women candidates — 10 among its 66 candidates, and the BJP has six women of its 67 candidates,” the report said.

A total of 17 Independent candidates fighting the polls are women.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the results will be out on February 11.