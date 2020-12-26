Riots victims stand with advocate

NEW DELHI

26 December 2020

They say Pracha has provided them legal assistance for free

North-east Delhi riot victims, who have been allegedly facing pressure to withdraw their complaints, came forward in support of senior advocate Mehmood Pracha on Friday.

A group of such victims held a media meet at the Press Club of India where they said that Mr. Pracha stood by them after the government and law enforcing agencies denied assistance to them. They claimed, Mr. Pracha provided them legal assistance and other help for free.

One such victim, Wasim, who was “beaten up by policemen during the February riots”, said when he had gone to Jyoti Nagar police station to register an FIR, they had turned him away.

‘Police against Pracha’

“Policemen refused to register an FIR on my complaint. They threatened to implicate me in false cases and make my life hell. When I lost all hope, another riot victim told me about Mr. Pracha. He helped me register an FIR. During the investigation, the policemen asked me to disengage myself from Mr. Pracha or else I would get in trouble,” said Wasim.

Another victim, Mohammad Nasir, who turned blind in one eye during the riots, said the police had refused to register his complaint and also misbehaved with him. “I forwarded my complaint to all senior police officers and the Home Minster but it was never lodged. I got my FIR registered only after the intervention of Mr. Pracha. He is a God for us. A staff at Bhajanpura police station asked me to leave the premises and gave me death threats for being associated with Mr. Pracha,” Mr. Nasir said, adding: “I have also been offered another advocate by the police.”

The victims said that the police are showing fake witnesses and filing fake cases to trouble the advocate.