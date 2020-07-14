Riots: no actionable evidence against politicians, say police

New Delhi

14 July 2020 23:43 IST

No proof police personnel were involved in violence: affidavit

The police have informed the High Court that “no actionable evidence has surfaced yet” against political leaders “instigating or participating” in the north-east Delhi riots that broke out in February.

“When substantial evidence of involvement of aforesaid persons in the commissioning of any offence surfaces, Delhi Police will take steps in the already registered FIRs. However, no fresh FIR is warranted at this stage,” the police said in an affidavit.

The police made the submission in response to a bunch of pleas alleging hate speeches given by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma before the riots. One of the petitioners had also sought action against Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan; and AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan for allegedly giving hate speeches.

The police also declined to make public the 751 FIRs lodged in connection with the riots. “A conscious decision has been taken to declare the FIRs connected to the riots as sensitive,” read the affidavit, adding: “This has been done to preserve communal harmony as putting these FIRs in public domain would disclose the names of complainants, witnesses and accused.”

Out of the 751 cases, chargesheets have been filed in 200, said the police, adding that an SIT is probing 59 cases out of which chargesheets have been filed in 43.

In response to a petition that alleged involvement of police personnel in rioting and criminal conduct, Delhi Police filed an affidavit stating that “no involvement of any police personnel had been found in the matter”.

One of the petitioners also sought the setting up of a website giving details of all people detained since February 23, including name, gender and date of arrest.

The police, however, said all the details are mentioned on the notice boards of concerned police stations.

As of July 11, a total of 1,430 people have been arrested in connection with the riots.

The affidavit said that investigation had revealed that “protests were held at 21 sites and large scale mobilisation was done in the garb of peaceful march”.

The High Court has posted the batch of petitions for hearing on July 21.