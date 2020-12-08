Riots: HC seeks response from police on JNU student’s plea

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the police on a plea by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita — arrested in a case related to north-east Delhi riots —, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked the Delhi Police to file status report in the case and posted the case for further hearing on January 7, 2021.

Ms. Kalita has sought copies of videos of protests against CAA and other electronic data available with the police in the matter that were filed along with the charge sheet in the case. Ms Kalita is in judicial custody in the case in which she is charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier in September, the High Court had granted her in connection with an FIR registered on February 26, 2020 at Jafrabad police station. Ms. Kalita is facing four different FIRs connected to the anti-CAA protests in the riots and violence in Daryaganj during a protest last year.