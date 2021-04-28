Riots: HC reserves verdict on students’ plea

New Delhi

28 April 2021 00:29 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail pleas of former JNU students, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, arrested in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi last year.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani reserved the judgment after the counsel for Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita concluded their arguments.

The police had opposed the plea stating that Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita were well aware of the acts being carried out during the riots and that it would lead to consequences which could be disastrous. The police said the accused agreed to be part of WhatsApp groups and presumption would be that they were aware of acts of every conspirator and would be equally liable.

Advertising

Advertising

Both former JNU students are booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Ms. Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both Ms Narwal and Ms Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots with charges ranging from Section 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

On January 28, the trial court had dismissed their bail pleas saying the allegations against them were prima facie true and provisions of anti-terror law have been rightly invoked in the present case.