Riots: govt. to increase compensation to victims

The Delhi government on Thursday said that it has distributed a total of ₹88.55 lakh as compensation to violence-hit families in north-east Delhi. It added that the Delhi Cabinet has now decided to increase the compensation to people whose houses have been damaged and the government will now treat each floor of a multi-storey building as one residential unit while paying the compensation.

“Earlier, a compensation of ₹5 lakh was being provided in case of total damage — ₹4 lakh to the owners and ₹1 lakh to the tenants. However, during disbursal of compensation on ground, it was found that there were multiple owners and tenants living in the same building. Therefore, the Delhi government has now decided to treat each floor as a different residential unit,” an official statement said.

Now, a compensation of ₹4 lakh will be provided to the owner of each floor and ₹1 lakh for loss of household items to be divided among occupants or tenants of that floor.

Cases of loot, theft

The Cabinet also decided that a compensation of ₹1 lakh will be given in cases of complete theft/looting/vandalism of residential units and ₹50,000 for partial looting and theft.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a compensation of ₹50,000 for damage to e-rickshaw. The Cabinet has now decided to give the same amount as compensation for damage to e-scooty,” the statement said.

On Thursday, Labour Minister Gopal Rai visited riot-hit areas and said that the Delhi government would install gates to ensure security and safety in different areas. Mr. Rai visited Balbir Nagar, Jyoti Colony, Babarpur, Ramayan Chowk, West Gorakhpark, New Jaffarabad, Janata Colony under the Babarpur Assembly.