Riots: courts refuse to release those seen in footage indulging in violence

With over 750 individuals arrested in relation to the north-east Delhi riots, the trial courts here, facing a flood of bail applications, have taken a stringent stand against releasing those seen in CCTV footage indulging in violence, arsoning or looting.

In one of the cases, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav declined the bail plea of Mahender Kumar, who pleaded that his mother was suffering from paralysis and his wife was pregnant and that there was nobody else to look after them.

The public prosecutor objected to the bail plea on the ground that during the investigation of a video footage, Mr. Kumar was “clearly seen carrying looted box of rooh afza [a drink] from the warehouse of Jakir Malik”.

The court rejected Mr. Kumar’s bail plea noting that he “has been categorically identified to be one of the rioters who had played havoc at the time of riots and vandalised and looted the property of innocent persons”.

In a separate case involving the looting and setting on fire of Aman e-rickshaw, a unit of Harsh Trading Company in Karawal Nagar, the court rejected the bail plea of Suaib, on the basis of location as per the call details record and identification by two witnesses.

The public prosecutor stated that the mob of rioters, including Mr. Suaib, looted the parts of e-rickshaw and other related documents, and following the robbery, the godown was set on fire by the men of Tahir Hussain (AAP leader).

783 cases registered

As per one of the chargesheets filed, a total of 783 cases had been registered in respective police stations regarding the incidents of riots in north-east Delhi. A total of 52 persons died in the riots, and another 434 sustained injuries, out of which about 100 sustained bullet injuries.

In another case, the bail plea of Mohd. Anas was rejected by a local court here after the public prosecutor said the recovered CCTV footage show him with a ‘danda’ along with a co-accused who had a sword. The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea, stating that a victim, who was murderously attacked by Mr. Anas, has also identified him.