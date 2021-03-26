Riots: court says case diaries not maintained

New Delhi

26 March 2021 00:15 IST

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of ‘Madina Masjid’ during riots, which broke out in February last year in north-east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the case diaries have not been maintained as per Section 172 (diary of proceedings in investigation) of the CrPC.

According to Section 172 CrPC, every police officer conducting an investigation should day by day enter his proceedings in the investigation in a diary, with the time at which the information reached him, the time at which he began and closed his probe, the place or places visited by him, and a statement of the circumstances ascertained through it.

Advertising

Advertising

Recording of statement

The court also noted that the statements of the witnesses were probably recorded after the last date of hearing in the matter, which was registered more than a year ago.