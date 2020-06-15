Riots: chargesheet filed in dealer murder case

New Delhi

15 June 2020 23:35 IST

‘Victim was trying to pacify the mob when he was attacked’

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday filed a chargesheet in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old property dealer, who was trying to pacify the mob involving two communities during the north-east Delhi riots in February.

The victim identified as Parvez, was a resident of north Ghonda, Shahdara, a police officer said.

A chargesheet has been filed before the duty magistrate at Karkardooma court and 16 people have been arrested. All of them have been sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Gunshot injuries

According to the police, on February 25 evening, Parvez was found lying injured inJafarabad area.

He had received gunshot injuries on his right chest and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered in this regard at Jafarabad police station, he said.

During investigation, the police found that he had a .32 bore licenced revolver which had 25 rounds. However, only 13 cartridges were recovered. His revolver is still missing, the police added.

He was trying to intercede between the two communities when he was attacked, the officer said.

Among the 16 people arrested, one of them was the man who shot him while others were part of the mob, he said. The arrests were made based on CCTV footages and call detail records, among other evidences.

The weapon of crime used to kill him and Parvez’s revolver have not been recovered, the police added.