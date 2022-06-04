Riots case: HC seeks police stand on bail plea

June 04, 2022 01:49 IST

Shifa-ur-Rehman has challenged rejection of his bail plea by trial court

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the police to respond to a plea by Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) president Shifa-ur-Rehman seeking bail in a case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

A Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal gave the direction on Mr. Rehman’s plea challenging the rejection of his bail by a trial court here. The Bench further directed that Mr. Rehman’s plea be listed before another Bench, which is already dealing with the bail pleas of other accused in the case.

Mr. Rehman, along with 17 other accused, is alleged to be involved in a conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi riots. He is accused of being part of Jamia Coordination Committee and Jamia Millia Islamia’s WhatsApp groups through which he and other accused allegedly coordinated chakka jams, leading to the riots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After his arrested on April 26, 2020 from Mawana in Meerut, the Delhi police had slapped charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him.

On April 7, the trial court had dismissed Mr. Rehman’s bail plea, saying that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusation against the accused was “prima facie” true.

The prosecution had opposed the bail application before the trial court on the grounds that there were statements of numerous witnesses, including protected public witnesses, highlighting the incriminating material against the accused.