Riots: Assembly panel summons FB official

Site accused of ‘deliberate inaction to contain hateful content’

The Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony, under the chairmanship of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, has called for the appearance of vice-president and managing director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan, on Tuesday for recording his statement before the committee, according to a notice issued by the Assembly.

The committee is looking into alleged “deliberate and intentional” inaction by Facebook to contain “hateful content”. On August 31, the committee said that prima facie it seems that Facebook had a role in the Delhi riots earlier this year, and Facebook India officials will be issued notices to appear at the next meeting of the panel.

“The committee, under the chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha, calls you, the addressee, as a witness for testifying on oath and for rendering your assistance by providing the relevant information and explanations in order to smoothly expedite the determination of the veracity of allegations levelled against Facebook in the complaints and depositions made before the committee,” the notice dated Thursday [September 10] read.

“Prima facie it seems that Facebook had a role in Delhi riots. Facebook should be treated as a co-accused in Delhi riots. There should be an inquiry and if the investigating agency finds that there is truth in the charges against Facebook, then a supplementary chargesheet against Facebook should be filed in the court,” Mr. Chadha had said at the last meeting of the committee.

Mr. Chadha had also said that the “prima facie view” is that some rioters and Facebook had a “premeditated conspiracy”.