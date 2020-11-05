Riots accused Saifi granted bail

New Delhi

05 November 2020 00:38 IST

‘Chargesheeting him shows police vindictiveness’

In a hard-hitting order slamming the city police for unnecessarily arresting social activist Khalid Saifi in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots, a court here on Wednesday said chargesheeting Mr. Saifi in the case shows the extent of police’s vindictiveness.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, while granting bail to Mr. Saifi, said the court did not find “any rationale” in the act of the police in involving the 39-year-old in this solitary case for the offence of conspiracy behind the riots.

Questions rationale

The judge questioned the rationale behind the police making a case of conspiracy against Mr. Saifi solely on the statement of a public witness who saw him, AAP former councillor Tahir Hussain and former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid go into a building at Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

“I fail to understand from the statement how a lofty claim of conspiracy can be inferred. In my humble opinion, chargesheeting the applicant [Mr. Saifi] in this case on the basis of such an insignificant material is total non-application of mind by the police which goes to the extent of vindictiveness,” the court said.

The court said if the principal accused in the case, Mr. Hussain, was moved or actuated by Mr. Saifi in the meeting that took place in Shaheen Bagh, then Mr. Saifi should also have been made co-accused in 10 other cases in which Mr. Hussain is an accused. Since that is not the case, the court said the police has unnecessarily brought in the material of another FIR investigated by Special Cell in this case.

Dismiss argument

The court also dismissed the argument raised by the Special Public Prosecutor that Mr. Saifi has been in regular contact with Mr. Hussain and Mr. Khalid over mobile phone as it “does not in any way go on to establish the criminal conspiracy alleged against the applicant in the matter”.

In his bail plea, Mr. Saifi said he was initially arrested on February 26 in an FIR registered at Jagatpuri police station. Thereafter, he was formally arrested on March 21 in an FIR investigated by Special Cell. Later on June 6, he was formally arrested in the present case.

Mr. Saifi has already got bail in the case registered at Jagatpuri police station. He contended that for the alleged offence of “criminal conspiracy”, he is already facing trial in the case investigated by Special Cell and thus, he cannot be prosecuted for the alleged offence twice.

The court took note that Mr. Saifi was not physically present at the scene of crime on the date of incident. Secondly, Mr. Saifi has nowhere been captured in any CCTV footage/viral video, and thirdly, neither any independent witness nor any police witness has identified him to be present at the scene of crime.

The court also clarified that anything stated in the order shall not be construed as expressing any opinion on the final merits of the case, as the case is at “pre-cognisance/pre-committal stage”.