Riot victims rebuild their lives byday, escape to safety after dusk

Dr. Amar Pal Singh (left) talking to Abdul Aziz Khan (extreme right) as Ali Ahmed looks on (middle).

New Delhi

12 March 2020 01:37 IST

Residents unable to overcome the fear that violence left behind

Residents of Shiv Vihar race against time to rebuild their lives as much as possible till dusk everyday. But after sunset, all of them leave the locality and move to safer places as a collective sense of fear accompanies each evening since the violence ripped across the locality on February 25.

Outside the vandalised or burnt remains of their houses and shops in gali number 20 here on Wednesday, neighbours — both Hindus and Muslims — are encouraging each other to ready the requisite documents for paperwork related to claims for compensation, exchanging tips on quick repair work which could, at least, allow the partial utilisation of their property and sharing accounts of their escape to safety a fortnight ago.

Recalling past

“I came to my clinic around 9 a.m. that Tuesday and, thankfully, left for my relatives’ place in Shanti Nagar, where I am still put up with my family. A few hours later, they [rioters] entered the locality from two sides and did what they wanted. It has been over a fortnight since the incident took place but people are still scared. Streets are empty as soon as it gets dark,” said Dr. Amar Pal Singh, a resident.

Rambaran Singh Baghel, who owned a provisional store in the area, said. “We have been depending on aid from outsiders – whether NGOs or individual donors – since the afternoon of February 25 when I escaped to a relatives’ house with my family fearing the worst. I come here every morning and stay for the paperwork till dark. There is still a sense of fear...anything can happen.”

Jannat Khatoon, 70, said, she was thankful that her 77-year-old husband Abdul Aziz Khan made it home well on time despite being late for the afternoon prayers at the Madina Masjid, which was later vandalised.

“Stone pelting by a mob wearing helmets began just metres away on the main road near Shiv Vihar drain. We took refuge behind the cremation ground for hours before escaping to Chaman Park . We will go back where we have sought shelter,” she said as she stood at the gate of her ransacked home.

Ali Ahmed, whose religious book store, Alim Books, that stood next to Dr. Singh’s clinic, said he had shifted to a rented accommodation in Mustafabad. “Our house was in the middle of the area with Hindu homes [that were left untouched] on both sides in phase 5, gali number 7. Abhi bhi kuch pata nahin; kabhi bhi kuch bhi ho sakta hai [One still doesn’t know; anything may happen any time].”

Sense of pain

Nasima Khatoon, whose provisional store was destroyed in the violence, said “Everyone is feeling the same pain — some more, some less. There is so much rubble here that one doesn’t know what it used to be before.”