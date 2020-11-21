Riot-affected students get 3 months to submit documents

It comes as a breather for ones who lost certificates

The Delhi government has provided a relaxation of three months to students from riot-affected north-east parts of the city for submission of original documents, such as marksheets and certificates, for admission to colleges and universities under the government.

The admissions will be done following verification of original documents and provisional admission may be given on the basis of marksheet/certificate available on Digi Locker, a circular said.

It added that it took the step as “there are chances that many students may have lost their marksheets and certificates during the north-east Delhi riots and they may not be allowed admissions on non-availability of original documents. The process for issuance of duplicate marksheet/certificate is cumbersome and time-taking.”

It added that students are unable to get time to get duplicate certificates as they are busy rebuilding their homes and lives.

The circular instructed all education institutions, including Delhi universities to give at least three months’ time to the affected students to submit original documents.

“Additionally, the students may be asked to submit an undertaking that they will show the original documents within three months’, failing which their admission may be cancelled,” the circular said.