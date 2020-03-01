Riot-affected lose source of livelihood

NEW DELHI

01 March 2020 02:05 IST

Victims line up outside SDM office to collect government compensation

Several people on Saturday queued up at North East Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate’soffice following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of compensation to be given families of those who died in the recent violence.

From people who lost their shops in the violence to others who were the sole-earning members of the family, victims recounted how the “backbones are gone”.

Imran Khan, who ran a pathlab in Gokulpuri area narrated that all that remains of his medical store is broken doors and devices.

‘The only hope’

The 29-year-old who started the business in the area two years ago, said, “Our backbone is completely broken. I had quit my job and started this business as I wanted to do something of my own. But now all that is gone. How do I even think of resuming it? If at all we get the compensation, I can still think of something, but as of now, it looks like I have to start job-hunting again. Everything is finished.”

Rafique, a resident of Khajuri area, said that he lost approximately ₹3.5 lakh when his scrap business was gutted in the riots. “Around 2.30 p.m. on Monday, my shop got burnt down. I got a call from a tea stall owner stationed opposite to my shop who said that the mob has broken the locks of my shop. All that is left are the electric wires... the counter, bulbs, tubes, everything is gone. I have a family of seven and I am the only earning member. People said there were outsiders and that “ab toh kuch nahi hoga.” What do I do now? How am I supposed to raise my kids without work?” the 52-year-old said.

Similarly, for Sanjay Kumar Goyal, owner of a medical shop in Khajuri, this was the only source of income. “When the violence started I shut the shop and ran away. A few hours later, around 4 p.m. on Monday, it was vandalised and gutted. I had been running the shop for the last 16-17 years. Our lives are in God’s hands now,” Mr. Goyal said.

69 forms received

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the 69 families whose forms were received by authorities will be given a compensation of ₹25,000 as an emergency measure for help.

“We have already received 69 forms for the emergency financial aid needed by affected families and all of them will receive the help in cash between late tonight [Saturday] and Sunday morning so that these families can start restoring their lives. Priority is being given to families who have lost a member, is deeply injured or the house mostly burnt down,” said Mr. Kejriwal.