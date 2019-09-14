Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena defaces Babur Road signboard in Delhi

Fringe right-wing organisation Hindu Sena defaced the signboard of Babur Road at Bengali Market with black paint on Saturday morning.
The outfit has demanded that the name of Babur Road be changed, as, according to it, the Mughal emperor was a foreigner who attacked India. The country belong to Ram, Krishna, Sant Ravidas and Maha Rishi Valmiki, it said.
A senior police officer said that the patrolling staff noticed the defaced road signboard and alerted the Barakhamba police station about it.
“We have received no complaint regarding the defacement. We have alerted the civic agency about it and requested them to restore it at the earliest,” said the officer.
