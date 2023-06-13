Right to life includes the right not to be tied down by casteism, says HC

June 13, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court has directed the CBSE to comply with the request of two brothers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community to update their father’s surname in their Class 10 and 12 certificates. In a plea before the court, the siblings said their father had decided to change his surname from ‘Mochi’ to ‘Nayak’ due to caste atrocities suffered by him daily. “There is no denying the fact that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, which includes [the right] not to be tied down by casteism,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said in a recent judgment.

