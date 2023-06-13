HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Right to life includes the right not to be tied down by casteism, says HC

June 13, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

The High Court has directed the CBSE to comply with the request of two brothers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community to update their father’s surname in their Class 10 and 12 certificates. In a plea before the court, the siblings said their father had decided to change his surname from ‘Mochi’ to ‘Nayak’ due to caste atrocities suffered by him daily. “There is no denying the fact that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, which includes [the right] not to be tied down by casteism,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said in a recent judgment.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.