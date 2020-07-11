New Delhi

Development of scientific temper and spirit of enquiry by education is important and right to education is more than a right, said former Chief Justice Dipak Misra while addressing a webinar conducted by the Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME) Law School, Noida.

At the webinar on — The Spirit and Quintessence of Fundamental Duties —, Justice Misra said it was important to eradicate the idea that fundamental duties were non-existent before 1976, before being introduced by the Parliament.

He said the Judiciary in 1969 had stated that when one enjoys fundamental rights, duties are always related to it, which are not spelt out but cannot be ignored.

Stating that fundamental duties should become an in-segregable part of every citizen and be practised as a way of life, Justice Misra also emphasised on the rich composite culture of the country, “which many have not understood” but foster a sense of fraternity and brotherhood.