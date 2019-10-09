Rider dead, friend hurt after bike rams railing of bridge

A man died and his friend was injured on Monday night after the bike in which they were riding rammed a railing of Signature Bridge in north Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The impact of the accident was such that the rider fell off the bridge from a height of 30 feet, they added.

The incident happened at 9.30 p.m. when a PCR call was received about a bike accident on Signature Bridge.

The police said the injured persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre for treatment where Armaan, who was riding the bike succumbed to his serious injuries.

The pillion rider, Afzaal, is undergoing treatment, they added.

Multiple fractures

Afzaal has suffered multiple fractures all over the body.

The police said based on the identity proof recovered from the injured persons, they informed family members about the incident. Armaan owns a saloon in Mustafabad in north-east Delhi where Afzaal works.

Out on joyride

They were out on a joyride at that time.

An eyewitness told the police that the bike was going at a speed of more than 100 km/hour and the rider lost control while taking a sharp right turn on the carriageway going towards Bhajanpura from Majnu ka Tila.

A case of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others under Sections 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Timarpur police station, the police added.