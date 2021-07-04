Rickshaws at Chandni Chowk to have ‘user-friendly’ design

Authorities told to shift taxi stand to ensure curbs on motorised vehicles in the area

The humble, but ubiquitous, cycle rickshaw is getting a makeover in lieu of its continuing association with the newly pedestrianised Chandni Chowk, which is now out of bounds for motorised vehicles for the most part of the day.

As many as 107 cycle rickshaws, which will be allowed to ply on the redeveloped stretch soon, are being refurbished in accordance with a “better” and more “user-friendly design” in addition to being RFID-enabled.

“The rickshaws, which are being redesigned to add more comfort for commuters by the North civic body, will begin plying soon on the restricted area in Chandni Chowk,” a source said.

“These will also be equipped with RFID tags for effective regulation and their numbers can be increased later in a phased manner. The North body has been directed to finalise the design by July 15,” the source added.

At a meeting to assess the situation of the newly inaugurated 1.3 km-long redeveloped stretch on June 25, the authorities were directed to shift the current Phat-Phat Sewa and Maxi Cab stand from H.C. Sen Marg to Sunehri Masjid Parking by July 15. This, said a government official, was to minimise the possibility of anyone fouting restrictions on motorised vehicles on the stretch, which was notified on June 14. The stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid will be a vehicle-free zone between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. – though non-motorised vehicles are allowed.

The width of the road carriageway on the stretch is 5.5 metres; for non-motorised vehicles, a 5- to 10-metre-wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-metre footpath on either side. Only manual rickshaws will be allowed on the stretch. The vehicles will be marked, regularised, and colour-coded. Their operators will be given badges so that unauthorised rickshaws cannot enter the area.

Joint Encroachment Prevention Teams comprising civic body officials and policemen will also be deployed in the area to counter encroachment by hawkers and vendors on the project, which was completed at a cost of ₹99 crore.

Work left

Meanwhile, the authorities have been directed to deliver on deadlines related to the project’s additional hardware components, inclcuding installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets.

For instance, tasks such as 30% of the horticulture work, the installation of over a dozen boom barriers, the installation of over 200 streetlights, 131 CCTVs and the construction of two of the four toilers proposed in the area were supposed to have been completed by June 30 but still remain incomplete have been given a deadline of July 31.