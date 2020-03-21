Rickshaw puller beaten to death

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a rickshaw puller to death in South-East Delhi’s Jaitpur after his rickshaw was hit by the accused’s vehicle followed by a quarrel, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Sourav Bhati alias Billi (23) and Ravi (30) who allegedly killed Khem Chand, a rickshaw puller (47).

The police said that on Thursday night at 10 p.m., a PCR call was received at Jaitpur police station regarding the death of a person. When the police reached the spot, Khem Chand was found dead with bruises on his body.

“The victim’s daughter [14] stated that at 10 a.m. on the same day, a scuffle took place between one Vishnu Bhati and his nephew Sourav. The two had beaten the victim following a quarrel after Vishnu’s car hit the victim’s rickshaw,” said Mr. Meena.

Later, around 3.30 p.m., Khem Chand returned home and told the daughter that Sourav and his friend Ravi took him to Faridabad on the pretext of drinking and beat him with belt and stick. He managed to return home. He went off to sleep but did not wake up in the evening. “He was taken to a nursing home where he was declared dead,” Mr. Meena said, adding that the accused were held within hours after the crime was reported.