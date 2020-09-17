Rhea drugs case: actor moves Delhi HC torestrain news channels

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Union government and the Press Council of India (PCI) to respond to a petition by actor Rakul Preet Singh seeking to restrain news channels from airing contents which are defamatory or “suggestive innuendos” against her in the Rhea Chakraborty narcotic drugs case.
Justice Navin Chawla also issued notice to Prasar Bharati and the News Broadcasters Association, on Ms. Singh’s plea seeking direction to news channels to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1985.
“It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making report in connection with Rakul Preet Singh”, the court remarked.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said there cannot be a blanket ban or pre-censorship on airing contents on news channels.
The court also asked the authorities to treat Ms. Singh’s petition as a representation and take a decision on it before the next hearing on October 15.
