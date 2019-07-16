RFID systems inaugurated at toll plazas

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday inaugurated electronic RFID (radio frequency identity) systems that will allow the automatic collection of toll tax and environment compensation charge from commercial vehicles in the city.

Set up at a cost of ₹80.95 crore, the project will help phase out cash transactions and human interactions which are meant to help reduce the time spent at toll plazas, the SDMC said in a statement. Commercial vehicle owners are required to “pre-register” their vehicles, during which the age of the vehicle is checked and recorded. Individual vehicles are assigned RFID tags which are read by the sensors installed at the toll plazas. Currently, 40,000 such registrations have taken place, the SDMC said.

Penalise defaulters

The installed sensors will identify the class of the vehicle and estimate the charges, which are cut from a prepaid account. The municipal corporation has made available an app on the Play Store “MCD TOLL” through which account information, including transaction can be viewed and recharged.

The system will also facilitate secure and faster transfer of revenue from the concessionaire to the government. Cameras installed at the toll plazas, which will relay footage to a central control room, will be used to audit the situation in real-time as well as identify and penalise defaulters.

13 systems

The project was undertaken on the directions of the Supreme Court which after calling for the institutionalisation of a “Environment Compensation Charge” on commercial vehicles in 2015, had directed that “credible collection” take place, in a 2016 order, the SDMC said. With this, commercial vehicles, over 10-year-old will not be allowed entry into the city, they said.

A senior official added that while crash transfers will be allowed for a short period they will be phased out in about a month’s time. Out of the 13 systems, one at Ghaziabad is yet to be operationalised. A senior official said that it would be completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Baijal said that the proper implementation of the RFID project is essential to curb pollution by reducing the number of commercial vehicles in Delhi. Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhure Lal and its member and environmentalist Sunita Narain with SDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi and Mayors of the South and North Corporations were present at the event.