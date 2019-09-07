RFID system: traffic down by 13% at eightborder points

The total traffic entering Delhi through at least eight border points, where Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems were installed since July, has gone down by 13% in the month of August compared to July, data from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) shows.

Though the RFID systems were launched at 13 border points, a senior official said that it had become operational at eight border points since July. As many as 6,50,658 vehicles passed through the border points in July, while the number reduced to 5,60,815 in August.

The largest drop in number of vehicles entering Delhi is at Rajkori border where nearly 40,000 fewer vehicles entered the city in August. In percentage terms, the largest drop is seen at Kapashera border with 23.9% fewer vehicles entering through here.

The RFID system was installed with the purpose to effectively charge toll tax and environmental congestion charge and to thus encourage diversion of vehicles simply passing through Delhi. The project was carried out under the directions of the Supreme Court.

A clear picture of the impact of the system on vehicles entering the city would be determined based on the data from the current month, the official said. However, the project is facing a major issue as very few people with RFIDs are conducting transactions through it. While about 3,30,000 vehicles had been registered, data from the SDMC shows that only 860 transactions had taken place through RFIDs so far.

Meanwhile, up to seven vehicles were allegedly caught carrying forged RFID tags at the Kapashera border. The drivers were given the fake tags by their supervisor based out of Gurugram, an FIR filed in the case states.